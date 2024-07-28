INTRODUCTION

The Believer’s life is one of freedom guaranteed by the redemptive sacrifice of Jesus Christ and enforced by the Believer’s walk of faith. Freedom is a reality alien to many people in this life. Unfortunately, even Christians who are partakers of the grace of God, who are supposed to manifest the savour of freedom, are many times themselves oppressed and enslaved by the enemy. This is so because, in life, nothing is automatic. Life does not give you what you deserve but only the things you demand. Freedom is God’s will for the Believers in Christ but is experienced through a functional practise of kingdom principles and covenant demands.

We will begin this series on WALKING IN FREEDOM with understanding what freedom is and what exactly God wants to free us from.

WHAT IS FREEDOM?

Freedom is the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved. Having the ability to act or change without constraint. It is the state of being at liberty rather than in confinement or under physical restraint. It’s exemption from external control, interference, regulation, etc. The power to determine action without restraint. Freedom is independence, personal liberty, as opposed to bondage or slavery. Freedom, which also refers to independence or liberty, refers to an absence of undue restrictions and an opportunity to exercise one’s rights and powers. Freedom emphasizes the opportunity given for the exercise of one’s rights, powers, desires, or the like; for example, freedom of speech or conscience; freedom of movement. Independence implies not only lack of restrictions but also the ability to stand alone, unsustained by anything else, according to DICTIONARY.COM Unabridged BASED ON THE RANDOM HOUSE UNABRIDGED DICTIONARY, ©RANDOM HOUSE, INC. 2021.

While we try to understand what freedom really means, it’s noteworthy to state that freedom is all embracing. Literally, the concept of freedom has connections with understanding right, exemption, ability, power, flexibility, privilege, opportunity, immunity, autonomy, democracy, self-determination, liberation, emancipation, relief, release, sovereignty, self-government, citizenship, indulgence, etc. These things are fundamental to the dignity of the human race. They project the very dominion that God Almighty imbued in man at creation. When we talk of walking in freedom, it is drawing our attention to the divine plan of God to provoke restoration to the very dominion man willfully lost or surrendered in the garden of Eden and even much more now restored or guaranteed in Christ Jesus. Freedom is God’s invitation to you to take your place of control instead of being controlled. God wants you as a Believer to take charge of your environment and circumstances instead of being at their mercy or whims and caprises. As a child of God, nothing in this life is permitted to take you hostage or hold you bound. This is why God react in the case of the children of Israel in the land of Egypt as narrated in Exodus 3:7-9: “And the Lord said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows. And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites. Now therefore, behold, the cry of the children of Israel is come unto me: and I have also seen the oppression wherewith the Egyptians oppress them”. God’s will is for you to be free and completely delivered from every form of enslavement and satanic oppression. And I decree that this year 2021, you will enjoy that liberty in the precious name of Jesus! Walking in freedom is the exercise of your redemptive and covenant rights in spite of whatever the enemy does against you. When you walk in freedom the weapon of the enemy against your life becomes ineffective. The enemy in fact becomes insignificant no matter how formidable it may appear to be. The Scripture says in Isaiah 54: 17: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in JUDGMENT You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord”. Therefore, whenever it appears like the enemy is having the upper hand over a Believer, it is only because the Believer is losing his or her consciousness of the liberty we have in Christ and never because the enemy is insurmountable. Walking in freedom is the consciousness of our place of power and dominion in Jesus Christ and our covenant rights of faith to stay on top of every situation in this life. Revelation 1:6; 5:10, confirm that Jesus has made us kings and priests unto the Father to reign in this life, here on earth. Hallelujah!!!

FREEDOM FROM WHAT?

Whenever God delivers, He will always deliver from something and deliver to something. In the case of the children of Israel in Exodus 3:9, He said “And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites.” I will want you to note here God promised to step down to deliver Israel from the hands of the Egyptians and bring them up out of the land of their bondage and to deliver them into a good land of milk and honey. What God said to Israel in Egypt, He is saying to you and I today in Christ. Freedom is God’s assured deliverance from all the works of the enemy against our lives and His guaranteed deliverance into all the benefits of salvation secured in Christ.

According to the Prophetic word of God to us, this year is our year of FREEDOM. It’s Freedom from affliction. Freedom from oppression. Freedom from bondage.

Freedom from poverty and lack. Freedom from sickness and disease. Freedom from all enslaving tendencies. Freedom from every onslaught of the enemy. God is saying to you, no matter what the enemy had done in your life, family and business, there’s the opportunity to have a new and different experience completely different from all you had experienced. No matter the pain you have gone through, it’s a time of freedom. It is time to sing a new song.

The word of God shows us the picture of who we are in Christ, what we are worth in redemption, what we can do and how to do them, to walk in the realities of our divine status. It is important to recognize that every plan of God is a covenant. The covenant unveils His plan and spells out our responsibilities to actualizing them. If we are not interested or committed to our part, the covenant will remain a mere religious theory.

Total freedom is the plan of God for His people, but the devil will not want us to enjoy rest. Salvation is God’s ordination for dominion of the redeemed, and whatever is against it cannot survive. We must recognize that we are on earth to dominate circumstances of life; therefore, whatever cannot dominate Christ cannot dominate us. Redemption is our great escape from ordeals of life.

Like God promised Israel, He wants to deliver every Believer from Egypt and into Canaan. Egypt represents this world and all her oppressive systems.

God doesn’t want us to be under the dominion and influence of the systems of this world. He doesn’t want this world to solely influence operspectives and perception of life. In Romans 12:2, scripture says, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what [is] that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” God wants you to enter your own Canaan. Canaan represents your Promised place, your Dream, your Vision, your Destiny and Desire. Canaan is your preferred future. Every human and every nation has a Canaan. Canaan is God’s predetermined purpose for your life. In essence, Canaan represents God’s will.

Pharaoh did not possess the Israelites in Egypt, he only oppressed them, and God said to them, I have come down to deliver you. The oppressed needs to be delivered even though a child of God. Deliverance from oppression is going to battle with the devil, and the weapon you use will determine your victory. In the case of the redeemed, our victory is already guaranteed. Today I challenge you to take your place in Christ and walk in freedom. Decide to be or to remain a child of God and enjoy all your privileges as a Believer.

DECISION TIME

The best gift of life is time. The best gift of time is now. The best use of now is the decision to secure and prepare for eternity. If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your Savior, please don’t let this moment pass you. You’re just a decision away from a secured eternity. You can pray this prayer to surrender to Jesus: “Lord Jesus, I believe you died for me. I accept you into my life as my Saviour and Lord. Forgive my sins and give me power to live for you the rest of my life on earth”. Amen. Congratulations! If you have prayed this prayer, you are now born again. You can contact us to let us know about your decision or visit us at the address above to learn more on how to grow in your Christian life. God bless you.