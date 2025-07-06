Nigeria’s Super Falcons got off to an impressive start at the Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Casablanca.

Asisat Oshoala scored the opener in the fourth minute after taking advantage of a free-kick from Rinsola Babajide.

The Super Falcons doubled their lead courtesy of a second goal from Babajide, whose volley went past Tunisian goalkeeper Soulaima Jobrani in the first half stoppage time, marking her first goal at a senior international tournament.

The victory was further consolidated late in the match by Chinwendu Ihezuo, who finished off a cross from Ashleigh Plumptre in the 84th minute.

With the win, the Nigerian team tops Group B as they get ready for other fixtures against geria and Botswana later on Sunday (19:00 GMT).