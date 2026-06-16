World Cup: Uruguay fight back to deny Saudi Arabia historic win

Uruguay scored a late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in their opening Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, denying the Green Falcons a famous victory in Miami.

Saudi Arabia looked set to secure another memorable World Cup upset after defender Abdulelah Al Amri fired them ahead before half-time, but Uruguay’s persistence eventually paid off as Maxi Araújo struck 10 minutes from time.

The result leaves Group H wide open after both teams settled for a point in a match watched by 62,764 spectators at Miami Stadium.

Saudi Arabia, who stunned eventual champions Argentina in their opening game at the 2022 World Cup, once again showed they can trouble football’s biggest nations.

The Green Falcons took a deserved lead in the 41st minute when Hassan Al Tambakti’s powerful header from a corner was pushed away by veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, only for Al Amri to react quickest and bundle the ball into the net.

Uruguay, however, dominated the second half after manager Marcelo Bielsa made tactical changes at the break, including withdrawing striker Darwin Núñez, who endured a difficult outing.

The South Americans increased the pressure and nearly equalised when Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte struck a low effort that Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais brilliantly tipped onto the post.

Uruguay eventually found their breakthrough in the 80th minute. Al Owais initially saved Federico Viñas’ header, but Araújo was perfectly positioned to convert the rebound.

Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper remained outstanding throughout the encounter, producing nine saves, including a crucial late stop to deny Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in stoppage time.

The draw keeps Saudi Arabia’s hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1994 firmly alive.

Questions, however, may linger over Núñez’s role in Uruguay’s attack. The 26-year-old managed just eight touches before being substituted at half-time, his lowest tally in a starting appearance for his national team.

Uruguay appeared significantly sharper after his withdrawal, giving Bielsa a major selection decision ahead of their next fixture.

Saudi Arabia will face tournament favourites Spain on Sunday, June 21, in Atlanta, while Uruguay will take on Cape Verde later the same day in Miami.