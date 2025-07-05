By Seyi Babalola

The official Super Falcons squad numbers for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations have been revealed.

The majority of the team’s best performers will retain their typical numbers in the tournament.

Six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, the team’s brightest star, will wear jersey number eight, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade will wear number 15.

Reliable goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie will wear jersey number 16, while the respected number 10 shirt is reserved for Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe.

Rock solid defenders Osinachi Ohale, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Oluwatosin Demehin will don jersey number three, five, and 14 respectively.

The Super Falcons will start their campaign against Tunisia on Sunday.

The Group B encounter will hold at the Labri Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca . Kick-off is 5pm Nigeria time.