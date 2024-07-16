Vigilante arrests 8 suspected gunmen in Anambra

From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

The Anambra State Vigilante Service (AVS) says its operatives have arrested eight people suspected to be gunmen in and around Awka and recovered various arms and ammunition.

The vigilance group also disclosed that it discovered a mini armoury during the operation when they intercepted the suspects at the Amansea boundary of Anambra and Enugu states.

According to Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chikodi Anara, among the suspects arrested by the group were two young men in their late twenties allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting commuters in the state.

Chief Chikodi Anara said the arrest was in response to a spate of killings and kidnappings that have been happening in the state.

Meanwhile, the Anambra Police Command said it had commenced combing hospitality centres in the state, making good on its initial warning against harbouring cultists who had planned anniversaries of some groups in the state.

The Command has also reiterated its advice to proprietors of hotels, drinking bars, and other relaxation centres to be mindful of the characters that patronise them, as the government would not hesitate to close down any that are discovered to be operational bases for criminal elements.