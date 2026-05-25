UTME mop-up examination to hold June 13, says JAMB

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, June 13, 2026, for the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise.

JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, explaining that the examination is meant for candidates who presented themselves and were successfully biometrically verified for the 2026 UTME but could not sit for the examination due to various challenges.

He recalled that the 2026 UTME was conducted between April 23 and 29, 2026, but noted that some examination centres experienced technical difficulties that prevented several candidates from taking the test.

He added that some results were later withdrawn due to examination infractions, while some candidates who sat for the examination could not be verified biometrically.

According to the Board, all affected candidates have been duly notified and captured for the mop-up exercise.

JAMB explained that the mop-up examination represents the final phase of the annual UTME exercise and is intended to address all outstanding issues involving candidates who duly presented themselves but encountered difficulties during the main examination.

The Board advised affected candidates to begin printing their examination notification slips from Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Candidates were also urged to print their slips promptly, familiarise themselves with their examination centres, and make adequate preparations ahead of the examination date.

JAMB stressed that there will be no further opportunity for any candidate to sit the 2026 UTME after the mop-up exercise.