Unlocking the benefits of zero-tariff measures to elevate the China–Africa Community with a shared future to a new level

On May 1 this year, China will fully implement zero-tariff measures for 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China. This represents a concrete step by China to expand high-level opening up and deepen China–Africa cooperation. As the policy enters its implementation phase, China–Nigeria cooperation is also reaching a critical juncture, transitioning from an “opportunity window” to the delivery of tangible outcomes.

This measure is characterized by comprehensive coverage. Previously, China had already granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines to 33 least developed African countries. Starting May 1, China will further extend zero-tariff arrangements, through preferential tariff rates, to 20 non-least developed African countries, including Nigeria, thereby achieving full coverage of all African countries with diplomatic relations with China. As a result, China has become the first major economy in the world to unilaterally implement comprehensive zero-tariff treatment for all such countries, demonstrating through concrete actions its commitment to providing market opportunities to African partners.

Zero tariffs measures directly reduce the cost of Nigerian products entering the Chinese market. From sesame, ginger, and cashews to cocoa and other specialty agricultural products, as long as they meet rules of origin as well as inspection and quarantine requirements, they can access the Chinese market more smoothly. This “channel effect” helps translate potential demand into stable orders and convert market opportunities into tangible benefits.

Beyond enabling products to be “sold,” this measure will also help them be “sold better.” The removal of tariffs will both encourage and incentivize enterprises to improve quality standards, optimize product structures, and strengthen brand development, thereby supporting sustainable growth in China’s high-standard market. As export volumes expand and quality improves, the international reputation of “Made in Nigeria” will be further enhanced.

From a broader perspective, the measure will promote localized value addition, inject new momentum into Nigeria’s industrialization and agricultural modernization, create employment opportunities, and improve livelihoods. Clear and stable expectations for exports to China will attract increased domestic and foreign investment into sectors such as agriculture, food processing, mineral processing, and manufacturing. Value addition through local processing prior to export will help extend industrial chains and stimulate the development of supporting industries, including R&D, quality inspection, packaging, warehousing, and logistics. In this way, Nigeria will be better positioned to transition from primary commodity exports to more diversified, higher value-added exports, enhancing the resilience and dynamism of its economy.

Whether the benefits of zero-tariff measures can be fully realized ultimately depends on effective implementation. African producers and exporters, including those in Nigeria, are encouraged to proactively align with Chinese market requirements in terms of product quality, supply reliability, and brand promotion. China will work closely with Nigeria and other African countries to create an even more enabling environment for expanding exports to China. This includes providing technical support through capacity-building programs, enhancing trade facilitation through “green channels” for agricultural products, and welcoming Nigerian enterprises to actively participate in major platforms such as the China International Import Expo, the Canton Fair, and the China–Africa Economic and Trade Expo to connect with buyers and promote their products. We also look forward to close coordination with relevant Nigerian authorities to ensure that products meet applicable origin rules, inspection and quarantine standards, and other regulatory requirements.

The zero-tariff arrangement is an innovative, phased, and pioneering measure in the ongoing negotiations on the Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development between China and African countries. This agreement will more comprehensively reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers, enhance trade and investment facilitation, and deepen cooperation across a range of development areas, thereby providing long-term, stable, and predictable institutional support for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Nigeria.

Against the backdrop of persistent geopolitical tensions, global economic headwinds, and rising unilateralism and protectionism, China’s commitment to expanding opening up, while focusing on Africa’s development priorities and sharing the opportunities of its vast market and modernization, demonstrates both responsibility and strategic foresight. China stands ready to work with Nigeria to ensure that zero-tariff measures take root and deliver real results, advancing Africa’s modernization and elevating the China–Africa community with a shared future to a new level.