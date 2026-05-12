UNIZIK receives state-of-the-art mobile clinic from SiliconHub

Nnamdi Azikiwe University has received a state-of-the-art mobile clinic from SiliconHub Limited, a United States- and Nigeria-based technology company and owner of the Care365 Health Hub, its flagship healthcare innovation platform. The donation marks the formal commencement of a strategic partnership between the university and SiliconHub aimed at transforming healthcare delivery through technology-driven solutions.

The mobile clinic was formally received by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie, whose administration has continued to prioritise strategic collaborations and innovative interventions to improve the welfare of students and staff. The facility will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing rapid response to emergency medical situations and extending healthcare services to student hostels and other key locations across the campus.

SiliconHub Limited is led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, a distinguished alumnus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and an accomplished technology leader with operations in both the United States and Nigeria. The company is chaired by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and recipient of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Developed under the Care365 Health Hub initiative, the Smart Care Deployment solution combines mobile clinic services with digital health monitoring technologies and telemedicine capabilities. The mobile clinic will deliver on-site medical consultations, basic treatment, routine health screenings, immunisation services and immediate emergency response. It will also enable patients to consult specialist doctors remotely whenever advanced care is required.

The mobile clinic will complement services at the UNIZIK Medical Centre, expanding healthcare coverage beyond conventional clinic spaces. By bringing medical services directly to students and staff, the initiative is expected to improve access to healthcare, encourage preventive medical check-ups, reduce pressure on existing facilities, and promote early diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking on the significance of the development, the Director of the UNIZIK Medical Centre, Dr Jane Nkoli Ezeonu, commended both the Vice-Chancellor and SiliconHub Limited for introducing what she described as a transformative innovation in the university’s healthcare system. She noted that the digital health monitoring component would support data-driven planning and more efficient healthcare delivery, establishing a modern and scalable model that could serve as a benchmark for tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The donation underscores the enduring commitment of alumni and strategic partners to the advancement of their alma mater. With the deployment of this advanced mobile clinic, Nnamdi Azikiwe University has taken a significant step towards integrating technology and healthcare to create a safer, healthier and more responsive campus environment. Under the leadership of Professor Anyaehie, a greater UNIZIK is indeed possible.