Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Wednesday deliver the country’s statement at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, revealed in a statement that the address is scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. New York time.

Nigeria’s statement at the ongoing event is expected to address key global issues, including multilateralism, UN reform, climate action, and international finance restructuring.

Details later…