Tuchel drops Maguire, Palmer, Foden from England World Cup squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving out several established stars as the Three Lions prepare for another push to win their first world title since 1966.

The squad announcement has triggered widespread debate among fans and analysts, with the exclusion of key names including Harry Maguire, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw.

Tuchel’s selection signals a bold approach ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where England will attempt to improve on their runner-up finish at the 2024 European Championship.

The omission of Maguire, a regular figure in England’s recent major tournaments, is among the most striking decisions by the German tactician.

Equally surprising is the absence of Palmer and Foden, two of England’s most creative attacking options, as well as former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and experienced left-back Luke Shaw.

The final squad reflects Tuchel’s willingness to reshape the team as he seeks the right blend of experience, balance and tactical discipline for football’s biggest stage.

England head into the World Cup carrying heavy expectations, having come close in recent tournaments without ending their decades-long wait for silverware. Their semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup and near-misses at successive European Championships have kept hopes alive among supporters eager for a breakthrough.

With the tournament now on the horizon, Tuchel’s squad decisions will remain under intense scrutiny, particularly if England struggle without some of the high-profile players left at home.

The Three Lions will be chasing a historic second World Cup title, 60 years after their only triumph on home soil in 1966.