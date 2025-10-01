By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian army/ Sector 3 Operation While Stroke, in collaboration with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, have arrested Two suspected members of a drug cartel in Taraba State in Police attire.

Lieutenant Umar Mohammed, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army stated this in a statement issued in Jalingo on Tuesday night.

Mohamed said that the suspects were intercepted at Takum junction in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State with Two Hilux trucks loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis.

The spokesperson of the Brigade stated that “Acting on credible intelligence, troops alongside NDLEA personnel intercepted and apprehended two fake policemen at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area. The suspects, who were dressed in mobile police uniforms, were found with two Toyota Hilux vehicles loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that none of the occupants are serving policemen. The cannabis-laden vehicles were traced to have been loaded from Akure, Ondo State, and were heading towards Adamawa State before interception. One of the arrested suspects has been identified as Monday George, a 71-year-old dismissed Police ASP, and the other as Ezeugo Destiny Uche, 41 years old. The occupants of the second Hilux abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on sighting the troops.

“A total of 1,134 blocks of cannabis were recovered from the Two vehicles. Both the suspects and the recovered exhibits have been handed over to the NDLEA office in Wukari for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops and NDLEA operatives for their synergy and resilience, while reaffirming the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that Taraba State remains unsafe for criminals and drug traffickers. He further urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations across the state”.