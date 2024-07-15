Trabzonspor tables new offer for Onuachu

According to a claim in the Turkish media, Trabzonspor have tabled a new offer for Super Eagles and Southampton forward Paul Onuachu.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan with the Super Lig side and impressed during his time in Trabzon.

Karadeniz Gazete have reported on the latest developments regarding Trabzonspor’s pursuit of the Southampton player and they say they’ve offered the Premier League side €6m.

Recent reports said the Turkish side only wanted to loan Onuachu for another season, with an option to buy next summer.

It’s claimed they are now waiting on Southampton’s response to this offer, but it is reported the Saints’ asking price is €9m. However, Trabzonspor are hopeful of getting a deal done as the player is said to be keen on a return.

Again it is reported that Trabzonspor have also offered to send a player on loan to Goztepe as part of the deal. Both Goztepe and Southampton are owned by the Sport Republic group.

Onuachu made 25 appearances for Trabzonspor last season, scoring an impressive 17 goals. He’s contracted to Southampton until June 2026.