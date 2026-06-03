Tinubu’s economic push sparks industrial takeoff — RMRDC DG

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic agenda is driving Nigeria toward industrial self-reliance and stronger manufacturing growth.

Speaking in Abuja,he said the administration’s focus on value addition, local production, and import substitution aligns with RMRDC’s mandate of developing Nigeria’s raw materials for sustainable industrial growth.

According to him, recent policy measures have improved the environment for local sourcing of industrial inputs, increased investment in research and innovation, and strengthened domestic value chains.

Ike-Muonso noted that the renewed emphasis on Made-in-Nigeria products is already boosting key sectors, as industries increasingly adopt local alternatives to imported raw materials.

He revealed that RMRDC has intensified efforts to support manufacturers with research-based solutions and promote partnerships that enhance value addition and resource beneficiation.

A key highlight, he said, is the proposed nationwide industrial cluster programme across 774 local government areas, aimed at turning local economies into production hubs.

He added that the initiative supports the Federal Government’s drive for a one trillion-dollar economy, job creation, and improved living standards.

The DG also commended the “Nigeria First” policy, which prioritises local goods and indigenous contractors in government procurement, describing it as vital for sustainable growth.

He reaffirmed RMRDC’s commitment to driving industrialisation under the Renewed Hope Agenda, while urging stakeholders to prioritise local raw materials, invest in value addition, and embrace innovation to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.