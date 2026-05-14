From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday celebrated the All Progressives Congress (APC) as it launches nationwide primaries starting Friday, describing the process as a “referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party.”

In a State House statement he personally signed ahead of the House of Representatives primaries kicking off on Friday and culminating in the presidential poll on 25 May 2026, Tinubu reflected on the party’s rapid growth.

“Fellow party men and women, I am pleased to witness this historic moment in the annals of our party. The party we formed just like yesterday is gearing up for its fourth election cycle. It is a source of pride for me, and I believe for all our distinguished leaders and teeming members,” he said.

The President, who co-founded the APC on “the firm principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy, and personal devotion and sacrifice,” stressed the need to build on past successes. “This principle of selflessness and devotion has seen us go through each election cycle and come out firmer together. We must consolidate on it as we go into the primaries tomorrow,” he added.

Tinubu commended ongoing efforts to produce consensus candidates under the Electoral Act and APC constitution, calling it “a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members.” He noted “the impressive progress made in this regard and encourage fellow party members to make the most of this window to ensure a seamless process and a more unified party.”

Where consensus fails, he urged peaceful competition. “Election is an essential ingredient of democracy. Where consensus fails, I urge us all to go into the primaries as brothers and sisters. All participants in the primaries, as contestants or voters, must keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country. We cannot afford rancorous conduct or the debasement of our democracy and party unity.”

The President warned against division, saying, “In every contest, there will be a winner and a loser. I urge the winners not to gloat in victory and the losers to show sportsmanship by taking things in their stride and preparing for another time. The ultimate winners are those who don’t choose to wreck the boat but rather work to prepare for another round. Our opponents are waiting for us to be against each other; we should disappoint them.”

He called on winners and leaders to extend “olive branches” to losers, rejecting “the do-or-die politics that we have put behind us.” Losers, he noted, could appeal to party redress committees, adding, “Politics should never be a zero-sum game. Any candidate that wins does so for all of us as a party.”

Tinubu tasked party leadership, governors and others to ensure fairness: “To the party leadership, our governors, and other leaders, I urge you to be fair and just. You must rise above sentiment to offer all aspirants a level playing field that guarantees participation without let or hindrance. While only one person will win for every seat contested, we should give eventual losers the satisfaction of a fair contest.”

Special emphasis went to inclusivity. “The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest. We cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of our population,” he stated.

He charged security agencies to stay neutral: “Lastly, the Police and other security agencies must remain professional and avoid acting as interlopers during this exercise. Your duties strictly centre on ensuring peaceful exercise. Nothing more.”

Tinubu concluded with optimism: “I wish all our aspirants and party members good luck and a successful outing. I look forward to working with the victorious aspirants for the success of our great party in the general election.”