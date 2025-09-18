As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), are working round the clock with possible solutions to neutralise the supposed tactics and the strength of the opposition, preparatory for the 2027 general elections, political pundits have identified lack of reward for loyalty as a big factor that is likely going to work against Tinubu’s smooth ride to realise this desire.
Our correspondents’ tour of the North-East Geopolitical Zone reveals that there are numerous APC chieftains and loyalists who worked relentlessly for the victory of President Tinubu and APC during the 2023 general elections, who have completely been forgotten or not considered for appointments by the present administration.
Understandably, such loyal and hardworking members of the party, some who not only committed their huge resources to ensure victory for the party in their respective areas but laid down their lives to see that Tinubu emerged as President in 2023.
Investigation reveals that it has become common practice for politicians whose sole aim is to be a part of any government in power, jostling to defect to the winning party after elections, and also members of the party (APC) who contributed little or nothing to the party are playing Abuja politics.
It was anticipated that all well-grounded politicians and loyal party men who endured in the opposition despite the challenges of doing so until it emerged victorious needed to be rewarded for loyalty.
The last election showed the true colours of supposedly big men who have profited from the party but could not deliver even their polling unit as theirs. These men are now hobnobbing and jostling on how to remain relevant and eat from the cake they were not a part of baking.
Another dangerous category are party men who openly displayed anti-party tendencies under the guise of religion, many of whom caused the loss of valuable votes. This category of politicians are very dangerous and untrustworthy as they would continue to serve as in-house enemies to the party.
It was further discovered that politicians who fought the party and tried unwholesome political antics during the elections to see that the party does not succeed turn around overnight and try to reap where they did not sow.
Observers urged both President Tinubu and the APC to adopt the adage that “You can’t work for UBA and expect your salary to come from First Bank”; likewise, they can’t work for the opposition and expect a reward from the APC.
Just like several others from the North East region, Chief (Dr) David Sabo Kente remains one of the most outstanding characters in APC who is yet to be rewarded for hard work and loyalty by both President Tinubu and the party.
Kente hails from Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State, the same as the present Governor who is PDP, but Kente is considered to be a major factor in the party, securing the Senatorial seat and two National Assembly seats for the same zone during the 2023 general elections.
For many political observers, there is growing concern that Kente, who remains a major player in the APC, is ignored by the Federal Government, and his loyalty and sacrifices to the party have continued to remain unrecognised and yet to be rewarded by the administration.
The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu aims to deliver a better, more secure, and prosperous Nigeria. With Kente’s expertise and network, the agenda can be implemented more effectively, particularly in the North. The APC’s recent by-election victories demonstrate the potential for success in future polls, and with the right leadership and strategy, Kente’s involvement would be crucial in shaping the party’s success in the mobilisation of support for the President and the ruling party.
The need for inclusive leadership cannot be overstated. The Tinubu administration should prioritise incorporating individuals with diverse experience and backgrounds. Kente’s background and expertise would bring a unique perspective to the administration, enabling more effective decision-making. This would promote national unity and development, essential for Nigeria’s prosperity.
Recently, Kente emphasised the APC’s determination to win the 2027 elections, citing the party’s recent strategic victories in the by-elections as evidence of their momentum. He has also been vocal about the need for infrastructural development in Taraba State, urging the NEDC to prioritise road construction and other projects.
Kente’s experience, connections, and loyalty make him an invaluable asset to President Tinubu. Pundits hold that bringing him closer to the President would undoubtedly boost the APC’s chances in the forthcoming elections. With Kente’s involvement, the administration can drive meaningful change and promote development in Nigeria. The President’s Renewed Hope Agenda would be more effective, and the party’s dominance in Nigerian politics would be further consolidated, especially in the North East region.
The Tinubu administration’s momentum is palpable, with recent electoral successes underscoring the APC’s formidable presence. A key factor in this triumph is the contributions of stalwarts like Kente, whose grassroots connections and strategic acumen have been instrumental in the party’s Taraba State exploits. Kente’s storied background in governance and development lends weight to his potential role in shaping the APC’s fortunes.
As a seasoned grassroots politician, Kente’s synergy with President Tinubu could prove a game-changer for the APC. His ability to galvanise support and drive party machinery would be a valuable asset in the forthcoming electoral contests. With Kente on board, the APC could consolidate its gains and expand its footprint, cementing its position as a dominant force in North East politics.
The President’s vision for a rejuvenated Nigeria aligns with Kente’s own convictions about the country’s future. Together, they could craft policies that foster national cohesion, economic growth, and social progress. By leveraging Kente’s expertise and networks, the administration can navigate complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for development, ultimately yielding a brighter future for Nigerians.
David Sabo Kente remains an APC man whose political ideology and pedigree is unique as he maintains that the ruling party is the only alternative for 2027. He has no reservation about the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to positively change the fortunes of the country wherever he goes.
Chief Kente’s overwhelming influence as a major factor in APC in Taraba State is giving the opposition PDP sleepless nights, most especially when the hope of the people of the state is dashed as the euphoria and great expectation from the government of Governor Agbu Kefas remains a mirage with unfulfilled promises for the past two years.
In Taraba State, Chief Kente has assumed and remains the only hope, providing succour to the less privileged and the vulnerable through his philanthropic outlet, the DSK Foundation.
In the past few weeks, Chief Kente has contributed to spreading the gospel of President Tinubu to all the nooks and crannies of Taraba, so much so that many have come to the conclusion that Tinubu’s presidential ambition for 2027 is a walkover in Taraba.
For some stakeholders, the Tinubu administration is paying too little premium to party loyalty in Taraba State.
Shehu Usman, a chieftain of the party, asserts that “it is as if the President does not know those who worked for him and the APC in the last election. Most of the people given appointments from Taraba are those who worked against the party. Can you imagine the President giving appointments to someone who voted NNPP and even displayed his ballot paper for the world to see that he worked against the APC? Today, some of those who worked very closely with our candidate and ended up betraying him all have appointments.
“On the contrary, people like DSK were instrumental in delivering Southern Taraba despite the fact that the incumbent Governor is from the same region. Through his influence, APC got the Senate and House of Representatives among other key positions. Yet the President has not considered him for any appointment.
“If you go to other areas, the story is the same. Those who really worked for the party got nothing. I think those close to the President are not advising correctly,” he said.