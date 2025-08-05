From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the promotion of 30 Controllers of Corrections (CCs) to the rank of Assistant Controllers General of Corrections (ACGs) in line with the commitment to merit-based advancement, professional excellence, and the continuous strengthening of leadership within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Among the newly-promoted officers are 27 general duty officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and operational competence in various formations across the country. In addition, three professional officers have also been elevated in recognition of their outstanding service and specialised contributions in the areas of medical laboratory science, nursing, and public health.

In a statement, this promotion reflects the ongoing reform agenda in the service, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo whose unwavering commitment to reposition the service for greater efficiency and professionalism is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Nwakuche, has congratulated the newly-promoted officers and urged them to redouble their efforts to service delivery, strategic leadership, and the core mandates of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.

He emphasised that the promotion is not only a reward for past performance but also a call to higher responsibility in line with global best practices in correctional management.

According to him, the service remains committed to building a motivated, disciplined, and professional workforce capable of meeting the complex demands of modern corrections and public safety.