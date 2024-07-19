Tinubu: Investments in key sectors will follow clear timelines, assessed based on impact on citizens

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured said the federal government would ensure that investments in key sectors of the economy follow clear timelines and are impactful on the lives of citizens.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President, who received the management of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) led by the Chairman, Alexey Arnautov, at the State House, Friday said the government was keen on reviving the smelter company in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State.

“It is good to have you at this meeting. Smelter is necessary for the development of the country,” he stated.

Tinubu stressed the need for clear vision and detailed plans in the steel and energy sector, adding that “there must be timelines.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of ALSCON assured the President of the preparedness of the management to turn around the fortunes of the company within a given period by injecting $500 million.

Arnautov said the management was aware of the centrality of aluminium in modern development, particularly for Nigeria, and would continue to support the growth of the country.

President Tinubu directed the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, and the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, to review and provide an update on the status of ALSCON.