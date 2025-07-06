The flash floods in central Texas have claimed no less than 43 lives, including those of 15 children, as revealed by authorities on Saturday.

Reuters reports that rescuers continued the search for dozens of campers, vacationers, and residents who remain unaccounted for, with the number of casualties still likely to rise.

The disaster, which originated in Kerr County, has extended to localities, and a Travis County official revealed that four persons had died from the flooding.

The official added that 13 were unaccounted for, and another death was reported in Kendall County.

It was further gathered that over 850 people had been rescued, including those who clung to trees after a storm resulted in 15 inches of rain in an area around the Guadalupe River, about 85 miles (140 km) northwest of San Antonio.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice told a press conference on Saturday evening that among those missing were 27 girls from the Camp Mystic summer camp, adding that there may be others beyond that.

According to Rice, 27 people were known to be missing, but “we will not put a number on the other side because we just don’t know.”