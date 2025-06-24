From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Available information indicates that the Taraba State House of Assembly may declare the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, incapacitated and initiate the process of his impeachment tomorrow.

Investigations by our correspondent reveal that the governor has already transmitted a letter to the House to that effect, which will be read on the floor of the House to kick-start the process of his impeachment and subsequent replacement.

Alhaji Aminu Alkali, the State Deputy Governor, has been out of public visibility since early November last year, and his long absence without concrete information about his state of health has sparked public discourse in the state.

Our investigations further reveal that the present Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Alhaji Hamman-Adama Abdullahi, has been proposed to replace him.

Investigations further reveal that the leadership of the House and members have met with the State Governor, Agbu Kefas, to give their endorsement of the Deputy Speaker’s nomination and readiness to fast-track the process of removing the Deputy Governor.

However, Mr Emmanuel Bello, the Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication to the governor, dismissed the information, saying, “No one nominated anyone to be Deputy Governor to Dr Agbu Kefas. Disregard any fake news.”