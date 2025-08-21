From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday flagged off the distribution of electric cars, tricycles, and welfare packages worth over N3.2 billion to empower youths, women, and pensioners across the state.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony in Lafia, the governor said his administration had acquired a Doja Electric Vehicle Model 3 and 50 brand new air-conditioned electric tricycles to boost entrepreneurship and job creation.

“The electric tricycles will be charged at designated centres within the state secretariat and other major locations in Lafia, Akwanga, and Keffi,” Sule said.

He explained that the beneficiaries include Nasarawa State University, Keffi; College of Education, Akwanga; institutions in Lafia; youth associations; cultural groups; women organisations; the Women Christian Association; FONWAN; and the State Disability Commission.

On pensions, the governor disclosed that his administration had released N1 billion to clear arrears for more than 1,000 retirees covering both local and state government workers who retired between 1999 and 2010.

“The state government has also committed to paying 100 percent of pension arrears for those who retired in 2012, amounting to N1.6 billion. Additionally, N600 million will go into local government gratuity payments,” he added.

Sule also announced that the government had fully paid this year’s NECO fees for all secondary school students in Nasarawa. He said a committee set up to recommend further relief measures had proposed selling fertiliser and rice at 50 percent of the market price.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, Hon. Shuaibu Sani, commended the initiative, describing it as timely.

“This is a government that has youths and retirees at heart. With the provision of electric cars, tricycles, and timely pension payments, Governor Sule has once again shown that he is a leader who keeps his promises. God bless Engr. A.A. Sule, we are very grateful,” Shuaibu said.