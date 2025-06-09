From Isaac Job, Uyo

Stakeholders of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the party’s National Secretariat to initiate legal action to declare the seats of some State House of Assembly and National Assembly members from the state, who defected with Governor Pastor Umo Eno to the All Progressives Congress (APC), vacant for what they described as flimsy reasons.

The stakeholders also called on the national leadership of the PDP to dissolve the state Executive Committee (Exco) in Akwa Ibom, alleging that they conspired with Eno to sell out the party to strangers.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Monday, June 9, 2025, the leader of PDP Stalwarts, Prince Jeremiah Udo Akpanudoh, described the defection of Pastor Umo Eno to the APC as disrespectful and insensitive, not only to the PDP, which supported him despite his frailties, but also to the entire people of Akwa Ibom.

Akpanudoh, an indigene of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, described Eno’s defection as a double standard and a betrayal of the Akwa Ibom people who gave him their mandate in the 2023 election.

“His defection is also seen as a double standard because he made a comment that while he defects to APC, he will also hold on to PDP so that no one can use the platform for the reason it was formed. Such a statement is a double standard.

“It has caused so much disunity in Akwa Ibom and left the people stranded,” he said.

Akpanudoh called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) to immediately conduct bye-elections for the office of the governor of Akwa Ibom State, as well as for the National and State House of Assembly members who defected with Eno.

“I call on INEC and AKISIEC to immediately declare the seat of Governor Umo Eno vacant, as well as those of other defectors, and prepare to conduct a bye-election as soon as possible.

“Remember, their faces were not on the ballot papers. The good people of Akwa Ibom voted for PDP and not names. They cannot take the mandate of PDP to APC,” he stated.

He added, “We are currently consulting our lawyers to institute court action to interpret the eligibility or otherwise of the defection of Pastor Umo Eno and his co-travellers to APC.”

Akpanudoh insisted that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP should dissolve the state Exco in Akwa Ibom and set up a new one to deliver the party in 2027.

“The National Working Committee of PDP should immediately dissolve the state Exco of the party in Akwa Ibom and set up a formidable Exco to pilot the affairs of the party.

“All elected officials on the platform of the party who have defected to APC, be it the governor, deputy governor, senators, federal and state House of Assembly members, or local government chairmen, should immediately vacate their seats.

“It is not a matter of PDP; it is a matter of saving our democracy,” he said.

He further stated, “I want to let the world know that Akwa Ibom State does not have a one-party system. Come 2027, PDP will field its candidates, and elections will be held in this state, and the will of the people must prevail by the grace of God.”