Stakeholder makes case for sustained infrastructure push, Anioma statehood

From Fred Itua



The drive for development in Delta State’s Anioma region is gathering momentum, with stakeholders emphasizing infrastructure delivery, policy continuity, and the decades‑long campaign for Anioma State.

In a message to Senator Ned Nwoko and shared with journalists, a stakeholder Lilly Elias gave her assessment of the region’s ongoing developmental efforts.

Elias said her perspective is informed by close observation of activities in Anioma and a sincere concern for the welfare of its people.

Though not an indigene of the area, she explained that living close to the region has offered her a clear view of projects currently underway.

She identified several major initiatives as central to Anioma’s growth: Anioma State Bill 481, the Ogwashi‑Uku Dam project, the Ukpai power project, and the Aboh coastal road.

“These are not mere political promises,” Elias noted. “They are practical interventions that can transform daily life for residents if completed,” she said.

Elias also cited community‑level projects that signal broader commitment, including the establishment of a Sports University, scholarship schemes, borehole installations, and street lighting.

According to her, these efforts show a development focus that moves beyond rhetoric to tangible impact.

She, however, stressed that progress depends on continuity in leadership and policy.

“Development cannot be achieved through isolated efforts,” she said, adding “Large projects require sustained commitment, proper planning, and consistent follow‑through.”

On the push for Anioma State, she described it as a long‑held aspiration that will demand patience, unity, and persistent engagement across political and institutional channels.

“Development is a collective, ongoing process. Meaningful progress in Anioma will depend on shared responsibility between leaders and the people,” Elias submitted.