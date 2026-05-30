Sports University of Nigeria Commences Admissions for 2026/2027 Academic Session

Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State has commenced the 2026/2027 admissions into her Degree Academic Programmes.
For more details visit www.sportsuniversity.edu.ng
Friday, September 4, 2026
Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State has commenced the 2026/2027 admissions into her Degree Academic Programmes.
For more details visit www.sportsuniversity.edu.ng
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