Sports University of Nigeria Commences Admissions for 2026/2027 Academic Session

30 May 2026 8:25 am WAT

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Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State has commenced the 2026/2027 admissions into her Degree Academic Programmes.

 

For more details visit www.sportsuniversity.edu.ng

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