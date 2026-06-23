Spending rises during China’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday

China’s cultural and tourism market, sustained growth momentum during last week’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Report by China Daily indicated that domestic trips reached 124 million, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, with total spending of 44.46 billion yuan ($6.55 billion), a four-percent increase.

The steady rise across key indicators, the medium stated, reflected the holiday economy’s continued resilience.

Below are the statistics made available by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Chinese Ministry of Transport and the National Immigration Administration of China: