• I challenge you for us to swear oath of fidelity and chastity, governor’s wife tells senator

• You owe your husband that explanation, not me, Ekwunife fires back

From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

The lingering war of words between Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Senator Uche Ekwunife has further escalated with Mrs Nonye Soludo challenging Ekwunife to fideluty and chastity oath.

Responding to this, Ekwunife said Soludo’s wife owes her husband any explanation bordering on fidelity and chastity, not her.

In a long letter to Ekwunife, Mrs. Soludo, among other things, disclosed she was a virgin when she got married to Prof Soludo and has not known any other man except her husband.

She wrote: “My phone has been inundated with hundreds of calls and texts with ‘evidence’ of what I could use against her. For now, I will still restrain from getting into the gutters with her and focus on the issues and facts. Before the gloves are off, I will still as a Christian give Uche a chance to repent and ensure restitution by recanting her wilful and malicious allegations within 72 hours and tendering an unreserved apology. Take note Uche that if you fail to do so, I will take every step necessary to ensure justice and restitution. My lawyers have also been put on notice.

“For starters, let me repeat three verifiable facts. One, I have never worked for anyone in my life. I have been a professional and entrepreneur all my adult life—running my own companies in Nigeria and abroad. Even when my husband was governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and now as the First Lady of Anambra, I have never depended upon public funds. As First Lady of Anambra, I do not have any budget from the government. Two, I never met Dr Mbadinuju of blessed memory in my life. Three, in my 55 years on planet earth, I have known ONLY ONE MAN, Chukwuma Soludo. I married him as a virgin and my fidelity to him in 33 years of marriage and for life is ironclad. This may be difficult for an Uche Ekwunife to comprehend.

“With the clarifications above, I make the following challenges to Uche Ekwunife:

Oath of fidelity and chastity. Since Uche Ekwunife claims to be a converted Catholic, I challenge her for both of us to swear an oath of fidelity and chastity at any Cathedral in front of the Blessed Sacrament. You mentioned screenshotting someone’s name and putting in your Bible. So, you must know the efficacy of the Holy Book. We should also add the Bible with the Sacrament. I will swear (with my children) that in my 55 years on earth, I have known only one man—Chukwuma Soludo. On your part, you should also swear (with your children or your political ambitions) that since you got married, you have never cheated on your husband. Let us do this between now and mid-October 2025.

“I challenge you, Uche Ekwunife, for us to subject our children to paternity tests. Science has made life easy and there are things you cannot lie about nowadays. To avoid any stories in Nigerian hospitals, let us do it in three reputable hospitals in London. You and your family are often in London. But I will pay the expenses. As a businesswoman, I will pay for you and your family’s travels as well as for the tests. If after the tests it is confirmed that your husband is the father of ALL your children, I will congratulate you with a cash award. I can confirm that my family is ready for this test atany moment of your choice, preferably between now and end of October/November 2025. As a woman of conservative Catholic upbringing, I pride myself in my chastity. What about you? In the name of God, you must accept the above harmless challenges about your fidelity/chastity as a “distinguished” Senator.

Reacting to the challenge from Mrs. Soludo, Senator Ekwunife said Mrs Soludo only owes her explanation to her husband and not her.

“Without dwelling on trivial issues that are mere diversionary to my earlier friendly advice to Mrs Nonye Soludo to take care of the hygiene of her husband, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, it has become imperative for me to further evaluate the contents of Mrs Soludo’s statement as a response to my advice.

“In the said statement circulating online in various platforms, personally signed by the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Soludo among other claims tried so much to explain her chastity, fidelity, prove her virginity and other issues.

“Without dignifying her with a response or condescending to their low mental level, I make bold to say that Mrs Nonye Soludo doesn’t owe me all those explanations. She owes her husband those explanations and other actions that could exonerate her and prove her innocence over paternity of her children. Not me!

“It is therefore my stand that Mrs Soludo owes me no explanation over her children’s paternity as I am not her husband. She owes every explanation to Prof Chukwuma Soludo. Since they said only women know the father of their children. If my statement stoked out some bile in Mrs Soludo and triggered any guilt in her conscience, she owes only her husband explanation but if it demands her taking an oath to show her innocence, she is free to do that. But Nonye Soludo should also know that ‘Caesar’s wife should live above suspicion.’

“She should leave me out of her paternity crisis because challenging me to a DNA test doesn’t add up as she has only one person to prove her innocence and virginity to and that is her husband. If Soludo demands a DNA on his children, let Nonye go ahead with her full chest and do it to prove her innocence and if it warrants oath taking, she should also go ahead and do it. Why dragging me into her personal and family affairs?

“I don’t have further reaction to give to Mrs Soludo who has been a house wife and who claims to own companies both in Nigeria and abroad. There is no clear evidence of how Mrs Soludo has impacted anyone’s life before her husband rose to various positions he’s holding till date.

“Without sounding proud, I want to advise Mrs Soludo to strive harder to achieve one quarter of what I have achieved as a woman whose husband has never held any position but through God’s grace and perseverance from various agents of destruction and those who vilify others just like Mrs Soludo and her husband, I have continued to soldier on in my quest to touch lives positively.”