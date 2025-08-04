Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and his predecessor, Peter Obi, are currently engaged in a verbal conflict over the latter’s pledge to serve only one tenure in office if elected in 2027.

Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, who made the promise recently, was criticised by Soludo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, insisting that any politician who makes such promises is mentally unstable.

Speaking on Saturday during a rally in Anambra South District in support of his second-term ambition, Soludo stated, “How can anybody with a brain…You think you are talking to fools. You come to people and say, ‘I’ll do only one term.’

“Anybody, any politician who said that, must be sent to a psychiatric home.”

Reacting via his official Facebook page, Peter Obi said, “Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term.

“One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth.

“If making such a (one term in office) promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation, then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our constitution, which clearly stipulates a four-year renewable tenure.”