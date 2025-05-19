From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), have destroyed bandit camps at Konyo Gbise around Akwaza in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state and recovered a huge amount of weapons.

The troops from 72 Special Forces Battalion of OPWS working in close synergy with other security agencies, invaded the camp linked to a notorious bandit in the area.

Items recovered during the raid include one Sub Machine Gun (SMG) with Magazine, a locally fabricated Rifle with Magazine and 7.62MM Special Ammunition. Other items captured are, a Rifle Butt, Rifle Barrel, 9Milimeter Ammunition, 3 POS Machines, 2 Generating sets, a Mobile Phone, Electrical Cables, a Painting Machine, 7 Solar Panels, half bag of suspected cannabis sativa substance (Indian hemp), and different portraits of bandit leaders.

Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 401 SF Bde/Sector 1 OPWS, Captain Abdulahi Osabo, in a statement, said the operation is in continuation to dismantle in its onslaught against bandits and associated crimes in order to ensure a successful farming season in Benue state.

Otabo, said the Commander JTF OPWS Major General Moses Gara, has charged the troops to sustain the pressure on all criminal elements that are threatening peace and security in the state.

He also called on the good people of Benue to continue to support military operations by providing credible information on the activities of criminals in their domain to the security agencies.