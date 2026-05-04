Sir Alex Ferguson recovering after Old Trafford health scare

By Seyi Babalola

Sir Alex Ferguson, the former manager of Manchester United, is believed to be recovering after being rushed to hospital before the match against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

According to a source, the 84-year-old is “fine” after seeking precautionary medical attention before the 3.30 pm kickoff.

The football great, a regular attendee at matches both home and away, was pictured on social media meeting guests at the ground before he started feeling unwell.

It is believed that he was initially checked in the tunnel region of the ground before being brought to the hospital.

United’s current manager, Michael Carrick, who played under Ferguson, admits to being emotionally affected by the news before kick-off, but hoped the 3-2 victory over their arch-rivals had pleased his old boss.

“I haven’t got any updates, so I don’t know the latest. I did hear about it before the game, so I was aware about that,” he said.

“All I can say is I was very affected by the news. I hope he is all right.

“We hope him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best, and hopefully the result gives him a good boost.”