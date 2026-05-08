Shettima assures ICSAN of FG backing for bill to boost mandate, hails 60 years of excellence

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has pledged the federal government’s full support to expedite the passage of a bill before the National Assembly that seeks to rename and expand the mandate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

Speaking on Friday during a courtesy visit by an ICSAN delegation led by its 30th President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Uto Ukpanah, at the Presidential Villa, Shettima congratulated the institute on its 60th anniversary.

He described the milestone as a celebration of “60 years of professionalism and integrity,” adding, “You have earned it, and the nation is better for the work you have done. You are truly a consequential organization, and even the calibre of people who were part of your history did their best for the nation.”

The proposed Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill aims to modernise ICSAN’s name and broaden its role beyond traditional secretarial duties to align with contemporary governance practices.

Shettima assured the delegation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment, stating, “Collectively, we will pull out all the plugs and reach out to all the major stakeholders to ensure that we fast-track the passage of the amendment bill so that you can operate at a much higher pedestal than you are now.”

He also addressed ICSAN’s ongoing building project in Lagos, emphasising the need for an income-generating component on its property to ensure self-sustenance. “Once you become a chartered institute, the expectations on you will skyrocket. Be rest assured that I am fully onboard and that we will support you in whatever way we can. We have to work together, especially on the passage of the amendment bill. It is long overdue,” he said.

Earlier, Ukpanah highlighted ICSAN’s 60-year legacy in embedding governance across Nigeria’s public and private sectors. She noted the institute’s role in preserving institutions and announced its anniversary event on June 26, 2026.

She urged support for the bill, stressing its imperative for the institute to evolve, and sought funding for the Lagos project.