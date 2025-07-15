By Lukman Olabiyi

Legal analyst Mr Dayo Fadugba has clarified that the Nigerian Senate is under no legal obligation to act on recent judicial remarks concerning suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that the Federal High Court did not issue any binding order mandating her recall.

In a statement released Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Fadugba described Senator Natasha’s interpretation of the July 4 judgement by Justice Binta Nyako as misleading and a deliberate distortion of the court’s decision.

According to him, the judgement rejected all of the reliefs sought by the Kogi Central lawmaker and upheld the Senate’s authority to maintain internal discipline.

“The court did not grant any enforceable reliefs in her favour. There is no judicial mandate requiring the Senate to reinstate Senator Natasha. The judge’s comments about a possible review of Senate Standing Orders or her return were obiter dicta—non-binding observations that do not compel action,” Fadugba stated.

Senator Natasha had challenged her suspension, the reassignment of her seat, and her referral to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

She also objected to being barred from speaking from an unauthorised location in the Senate chamber.

However, Fadugba said these claims were dismissed by the court, which found her actions to be contrary to Senate rules.

“She inappropriately invoked Order 10 and acted in an unparliamentary manner, as the court clearly affirmed,” he added.

Fadugba further revealed that the court found Senator Natasha in contempt, imposing several sanctions, including a ₦5 million fine payable to the Federal Government.

She was also ordered to delete a mocking apology post from her Facebook page and publish a formal apology in two national newspapers and on her social media accounts.

“These are not recommendations, they are binding court orders. Yet, as of now, she has not complied with any of them,” Fadugba said.

Reacting to celebrations by Senator Natasha and her supporters following the court ruling, Fadugba described the display as “a misrepresentation of the facts” and “a public relations performance aimed at distorting the outcome of a legal defeat.”

He warned against the growing trend of converting court judgements into political spin. “This pattern of turning courtrooms into media theatres is undermining legal accountability. People are being misled into believing that judicial commentary equates to legal victory,” he said.

In response to Senator Natasha’s notice of appeal and her attempts to return to the Senate chamber, Fadugba disclosed that a cross-appeal and interlocutory application have been filed to safeguard the legislature’s integrity.

“This is not a political matter. It is a question of constitutional order. The Senate will not act on judicial remarks that are not legally binding,” he emphasized.

He concluded by reiterating the Senate’s commitment to discipline and rule of law, adding that it remains focused on supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its development agenda.

“The Senate cannot and will not be distracted by orchestrated confusion or campaigns designed to pressure the institution,” Fadugba asserted.