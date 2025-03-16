By Adesuwa Tsan

The president and founder of gender advocacy and inclusion non-governmental organisation, Women Africa International, Rev. Mrs. Ijeoma Emeribe, has described the controversy involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a setback for women’s inclusion in governance.

With only four women in the Nigerian Senate, she warned, “This moment is a test for women in politics. If handled correctly, it could strengthen our position. If not, it could set us back years,” she cautioned.

The women advocate noted that while Nigeria has made some progress in recognising women’s roles in politics, the sexual harassment dispute threatens to undermine these efforts and create unnecessary distractions from the real work of governance.

“This issue should have been handled privately, especially considering their family ties,” she said in an exclusive interview.

“By allowing it to escalate publicly, we are creating unnecessary controversy that paints a negative picture of women in leadership rather than advancing our cause.”

Going further, she emphasised that proper channels such as internal dialogue, legal action, or formal warnings should have been explored before escalating the issue to the floor of the National Assembly, saying, “If there was a genuine case of harassment, there are processes to address it. We must be strategic in handling such matters to ensure they don’t overshadow the bigger picture of women’s inclusion.”

Rev. Emeribe also highlighted the importance of respecting institutional decorum, citing Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s decision to remain seated when the Senate President entered the chamber as a breach of protocol.

“Regardless of personal grievances, there are laid-down rules in governance. Women in leadership must demonstrate professionalism at all times because they are setting examples for others,” she said.

She warned that such actions could create challenges for other women in politics and provide opponents with an excuse to question their ability to navigate political structures.

On the international dimension of the issue, she stated that while global scrutiny is expected, Nigeria and Africa must rely on their governance structures, as no external body can impose values that do not align with the country’s legal and cultural framework.

Advising women in leadership, Rev. Emeribe urged them to uphold professionalism and resilience, cautioning that personal grievances should not overshadow their larger roles in governance and representation.

“Women in leadership must always think long-term. We are not just representing ourselves but paving the way for future generations of female leaders,” she said.

She also called on male leaders to be mindful of professional boundaries, noting that “while in some cultures, such teasing may be seen as harmless, in professional settings, it is inappropriate and can lead to misunderstandings.”

Emeribe urged women to remain focused on their contributions to governance rather than being drawn into distractions, adding that leadership requires tact, maturity, and a commitment to service.

“We must rise above these issues and continue to prove that women are not only capable of leading but of doing so with wisdom and dignity,” she urged.