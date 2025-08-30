By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has celebrated the graduation of 30 fellows from the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) as part of the class of 2024/2025.

The ceremony, held in Ikeja, marked the completion of a year-long leadership development programme that Governor Sanwo-Olu described as “impactful and transformative”.

In his address, the governor commended the resilience and commitment of the graduating fellows, emphasising that the academy represents a pivotal step in cultivating a new generation of leaders who are grounded in vision, preparation, and character.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to elevating the academy into a globally recognised institution that will continue to nurture leaders capable of inspiring positive change and contributing meaningfully to society.

“The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy is a turning point in building a culture of leadership that prioritises responsibility and purposeful service. We remain committed to ensuring that the academy produces leaders who can take on challenges and serve the people with integrity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Mrs Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade, Executive Secretary of the academy, revealed that a total of 60 fellows have graduated since the academy’s inception. Over 85 per cent of these alumni are now serving in leadership roles across various sectors, contributing to transformative change in the state and beyond.

She praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s visionary leadership and stressed the importance of fostering stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors to create more opportunities for future leaders.

Mrs Adepeju Balogun, the outgoing Chairperson of the LJLA Alumni Association Advisory Council, also spoke at the event.

She described the academy as a beacon of excellence under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu. She highlighted the success of the academy’s alumni, many of whom have gone on to excel in significant leadership roles across the country.

In a symbolic gesture, the graduating fellows unveiled a book chronicling their experiences and the lessons learned during their intensive year of training. The book serves as a testament to the academy’s impact on shaping leaders equipped for the challenges of governance and society.

The event also saw the induction of another 30 fellows into the academy, marking the beginning of the third cohort since its establishment. These new inductees will undergo 12 months of rigorous training aimed at honing their leadership skills and preparing them to take on future challenges.

The Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, named after the late former Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, has become a key initiative in the state’s efforts to cultivate leadership excellence.