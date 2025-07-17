From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, last weekend joined global dignitaries including a football coach of England National team, Thomas Tuchel, at the Access Bank Polo Tournament, Surrey, England.

Sanusi was joined at the event by Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State and his Niger State counterpart, Governor Umar Bago. It also featured polo players that won laurels in the past suincluding Dahiru Manga’s children and Tunde Folawiyo.

Access Polo tournament, tagged “Khalifa’s Cup” in the last 10 years, was also attended by top global elites, champions and dignitaries, providing opportunity to celebrate sports, culture and diplomacy.

Access Bank leaders, Chief Tunde Folawiyo used this year’s tournament to raise funds for classrooms and educational support across Northern Nigeria.

Images of the engagement between Sanusi and Tuchel shared on X @ArewaFactsZone, took exceptional curiosity and excitement among followers of both Nigerian royalty and international football.

While the nature of their discussion has not been disclosed, their moment together captured the imagination of their fans and subjects.

Sanusi in a message sent through an associate, Yushau Okanlawan, from London, revealed that they joked about when Arsenal would win Champions League.