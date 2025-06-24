From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, on Tuesday, visited Unguwan Dantsoho in Kudan Local Government Area to commiserate with families of 12 residents brutally murdered in Mangu area of Plateau State, while en route to a wedding ceremony.

The victims, all from Kudan LGA, were travelling to attend the wedding of a relative in Qu’anpan LGA, Plateau State, when they reportedly lost their way and stopped in Mangun village for directions, only to be ambushed and killed by unknown assailants.

Addressing the mourning community, Governor Sani condemned the attack in strong terms and pledged that justice would be pursued to its fullest. “We will not rest until those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice,” he said.

The Governor also called on fellow Nigerian leaders to protect the constitutional rights of citizens, particularly the right to move freely across the country. “No Nigerian should be attacked for travelling from one state to another. The right to life and free movement is sacrosanct,” he stressed.

Commending the people of Kudan for maintaining peace despite their pain, Sani praised their maturity and restraint. “You chose peace over retaliation. That makes you heroes of national unity,” he declared.

He revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has personally intervened in the matter and that the Federal Government is working closely with Plateau State authorities to ensure accountability.

Governor Sani also disclosed that he had earlier visited the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna to meet survivors of the attack and that a separate government delegation had been dispatched to the bereaved families to convey his condolences.

Reaffirming his administration’s resolve to protect all citizens regardless of tribe or faith, Sani said, “In Kaduna, we don’t discriminate. If you live here, you are one of us, and your life matters. We are a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state, but we’ve maintained peace for the past two years because of deliberate leadership.”

To support the community’s resilience and promote development, the Governor announced that the road from Kudan to Basawa in Sabon Gari LGA would be tarred, and a modern hospital would be constructed in the area “because of their peaceful nature.”

Local CAN leaders, including the Chairman in Kudan, also spoke during the visit, testifying to the longstanding harmony between Christians and Muslims in the area. “Our people live in peace, and we will not allow this tragedy to divide us,” he affirmed.

The Chairman of Kudan LGA, Alhaji Dauda Iliya Abba, hailed the Governor’s swift and sustained response, describing him as “a just leader who mourns with his people and stays awake with them in times of sorrow.” He assured that no reprisals would be allowed under his watch.