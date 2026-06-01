Sani seeks sanctions on schools demanding hefty graduation fees for kids

The 2027 APC senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has urged authorities to impose sanctions on primary and secondary schools demanding hefty fees for graduation ceremonies for children.

Sani made the call in an X post on Monday.

The former Kaduna Central senator noted that the practice, which he described as exploitative, puts undue pressure on parents.

He said, “The practice of asking parents to pay hefty sums of money for their children graduation ceremonies in primary and secondary schools is indeed nothing but extortion and exploitation.

“Public and private schools engaged in this act must be sanctioned.”

In August 2025, stakeholders in the education sector, particularly the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), praised Edo, Benue, Ondo and Imo states for banning graduation parties for nursery and junior secondary school pupils in a bid to reduce the financial burden on parents and promote stability in the education system.

In a statement over the weekend, the Niger State Government restated its ban on graduation ceremonies in public and private primary and secondary schools across the state, warning proprietors, directors, principals, head teachers, school administrators, parents and guardians against flouting the order.