From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police said the command has arrested seven suspected Deygbam cultists ,who were involved the murder of a Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Bright Owhor.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that following the tragic killing of Owhor, 46 , of 40c Market Road, Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, by unidentified gunmen on July 6, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit were deployed to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Iringe-Koko explained that through meticulous intelligence work and technical surveillance over 10 days, all individuals involved in the crime were identified and apprehended.

They suspects include: Prince Samuel, 30 , (armed operative), Daniel Godwin ,25, (driver of the get-away vehicle), Henry Peter ,24, (arm supplier, and he was the one that shot the victim), Godfrey Emmanuel,a.k.a. Ibu 30, (gang leader), Chukwu Nneji, 34, Justice Dimkpa, 27, and Promise Wikere, 22, (handler of stolen vehicles).

The PPRO said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Deygbam secret cult group.

She stated: “They admitted to their roles in the murder, withdrawal of funds from the victim’s bank account, and involvement in recent cult-related violence between BS and G12 Deygbam factions in Diobu, Port Harcourt.

“Items recovered from the suspects were, an MTN SIM card, four locally made pistols, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, two live cartridges, a mini bus and a Toyota Camry.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the operational prowess of the operatives, which underscores the commitment of the command to the safety and security of all residents.

The Rivers Police commissioner stated that the operations reflect a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public confidence in law enforcement.