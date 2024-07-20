Rivers: Fubara debunks proposing N80, 000 minimum wage

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has denied the allegation that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has proposed N80,000, as minimum wage for civil servants under the state payroll.

The denial was on the heels of a trending report on social media titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Nelson Chukwudi, the state government said it would have ignored the report, but for the sake of wrong impression it would have in members of the public.

Chukwudi stated: “It is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ is totally false and misleading.”

He urged members of the public to discountenance the fake report, saying it was intended to mislead and create bad impression, especially in the minds of state civil servants.

“The Rivers State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course,” the statement said.