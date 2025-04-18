The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has justified President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

In a media parley with Arise News on Friday, Wike said Tinubu did what he had to so that the state would not descend into a deeper level of anarchy.

According to Wike, the president did the right thing. He also added that if the state of emergency was not declared, money would not go to Rivers.

“The president did not want the state to get to that level of anarchy. He did the right thing,” Wike said.

“If the state of emergency was not declared, money would not go to the state.”

On the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the FCT minister wondered why the former chose not to reach out to him if there was a problem.

“Has anybody taken it upon himself or herself to say, ‘This is where we are?’

“If I am the cause of the problem… has he ever called me as an elder to say what is the problem? Let us sit down and talk.”

Speaking further, Wike revealed his backing of Tinubu’s appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers.

While acknowledging that declaring an emergency rule is an aberration, he added that given the situation in the region, the president acted in good faith and made the right call.