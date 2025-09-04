From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned retired armed forces personnel protesting over the non-payment of demobilisation allowance to vacate the premises of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja.

The DHQ stated that the retired soldiers, who have repeatedly used the Ministry of Finance as their protest venue, have no legal basis for their actions.

Dozens of retired military personnel have, on several occasions, blocked the main gate of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, demanding unpaid entitlements.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said that the veterans’ continued protest over the non-payment of their allowance not only lacks merit but also disrupts government activities at the Finance Ministry.

Maj-Gen Kangye explained that prior to the implementation of the minimum wage, there were two charts for calculating soldiers’ gratuity and debarment allowance, in addition to the minimum wage chart.

According to him, “The first chart was what we call the pre-minimum wage chart, which was effective from 1 January 2024 to 28 July 2024. This was the chart based on which some retired soldiers’ or retired military personnel’s emoluments were calculated. Then the second chart was the real minimum wage chart, which took effect from 29 July to date.

“Gratuity and security debarment allowance for military personnel is calculated based on the salary chart on the effective date of retirement. So, if a soldier is retired today, the subsisting chart that his emoluments will be calculated on will be based on the chart today. If tomorrow another chart comes out, that soldier’s emoluments will not be calculated based on that.

“Unfortunately, those soldiers who retired from 1 January 2024 to 28 July 2024, before the implementation of the new minimum wage, wanted their gratuity and security debarment allowance to be calculated based on the new minimum wage chart. This cannot be done because the policy of the new minimum wage came into effect on 29 July.

“Thus, soldiers who fall within the category of pre-minimum wage charts are those who continually protest and construct barricades at the Federal Ministry of Finance despite being educated on the two charts by the Defence Headquarters.

“It is necessary to reiterate that government policies have effective dates of implementation, and this case cannot be an exception.”

Kangye, while acknowledging the veterans’ right to legitimate protest, advised them to proceed with caution, emphasising that their continued protest was “seriously affecting the smooth conduct of activities” at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“The Defence Headquarters acknowledges the freedom of legitimate protest, but the veterans are strongly advised to tread with caution and vacate the premises of the Federal Ministry of Finance in order to pave the way for normal government functions to be seamlessly conducted at the Ministry,” he said.