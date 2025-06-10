From Juliana Taiwo-Obalony, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to strictly adhere to the party constitution as the only way to preserve unity and democratic integrity within the party.

Wike stated this when he hosted the party’s stakeholders under the aegis of “Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP” from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT in Abuja yesterday.

He reiterated the importance of respecting the zoning arrangements enshrined in the PDP constitution, warning that selfish ambitions and disregard for established rules threaten the party’s survival.

Some of the stakeholders included former governors Ifeanyi Uguanyi of Enugu, Samuel Ortom of Benue and former Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Also at the meeting were the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.

Former federal and state lawmakers and some zonal and state party executives among others equally attended the meeting.

The minister, while addressing the stakeholders emphasised that the PDP should not be allowed to die, describing the concerned stakeholders as those who believe in the survival of the party.

“All of you here are those who are committed to the survival of our party, not just talking on television or in the newspapers, but committed to the party at various levels.”

He argued that the activities of the G5 Governors had stabilised the country, stressing the need to respect the constitutions of the party and Nigeria.

“You may like us, you may hate us; the truth of the matter is if G5 did not take the decision we took, this country would have been in crisis.

“It doesn’t matter who the beneficiary was, but the right thing had to be done, and we still stand by that decision.

“We have continued to emphasise that the party’s constitution and that of the country should be respected.

“If the party had listened to what we said, we wouldn’t have been where we are today.”

Wike stressed that as an opposition party, members of the PDP should not continue to act with impunity, adding that no opposition party acts with impunity.

He lamented the internal divisions caused by some members’ refusal to respect the constitution. “Selfish interests must not be allowed to destroy our party. Ego cannot be the death of the PDP,” he warned.

The minister noted that the PDP constitution clearly mandates zoning of key party positions to ensure fairness and national unity. “The National Chairman is zoned to the North, and the National Secretary to the South,” he explained. “Within these zones, micro-zoning allows regions like North-Central, North-West, or North-East, and South-West, South-East, or South-South to field candidates.”

He stressed that while zoning provides guidance, the party’s national convention holds the ultimate authority to elect officers through democratic voting. “INEC does not accept consensus lists without voting. The national convention decides who holds party offices,” Wike said, citing the recent election of the National Chairman from North-Central as an example.

The minister urged all PDP members to honor the legacy of the party’s founding fathers by fostering unity and respecting democratic principles. “Our mission is to rebuild, reconcile, and unite all members, not to dismiss or alienate anyone.

“Ours is to continue to pacify people and bring them together and desist from saying that they should go to hell.Let us not allow greed; let us not allow ego to kill out party,” he advised

Ortom noted that he who pays the piper dictates the tune and challenged anyone in Nigeria to tell Nigerians who has contributed to the growth of the PDP more than Wike.

He said President Bola Tinubu understands that the country should not be a one-party state, which was why he appointed Wike as the FCT minister. “For whatever reason, PDP made a lot of mistakes and that is why we are where we are today.”