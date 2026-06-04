FG asks Nigerians, media, security agencies to unite against terrorism

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
The federal government has called on all Nigerians, the media, civil society organisations, and security agencies to strengthen collaboration in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent extremism threatening national peace and security.
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the call in Abuja.
Idris said defeating terrorism required a united national response that transcended political, ethnic, religious, and regional differences.
“The federal government is rallying citizens, the media, and security agencies in a united front against terrorism because an attack against one Nigerian is an attack against all Nigerians. Terrorism has no tribe, no religion, and no political affiliation. Its only purpose is destruction,” Idris said.
The minister noted that this was the basis for the national call to action, #UniteAgainstTerror, which urged all Nigerians to stand together against violent extremism and criminality.
He assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained fully committed to securing the safe return of all abducted schoolchildren and teachers recently taken captive in separate attacks in Oyo and Borno states.
“I wish to assure all Nigerians that the safe return of every child and every teacher currently in captivity remains a top national priority. The president has made it clear that no child belongs in captivity and that no effort will be spared in ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to justice,” Idris said.
He disclosed that security agencies, working under the direct instruction of the president, had intensified intelligence gathering, surveillance operations, and coordinated rescue efforts aimed at securing the release of the victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Highlighting recent security gains recorded across the country, the minister noted that troops under Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East had continued to neutralise terrorists, rescue civilians, and destroy terrorist infrastructure.
He added that over 50 terrorists were recently eliminated in follow-up operations in Borno State, while dozens of high-value targets had been taken out through coordinated military actions.
He further stated that security operations across the North-West, North-Central, South-East, and South-South regions had led to the dismantling of criminal camps, the disruption of kidnapping syndicates, and increased protection of critical national assets.
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According to the minister, Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts were increasingly yielding results because of improved inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and stronger international partnerships.
“What distinguishes our current approach is the combination of military pressure, intelligence-led operations, technology, regional cooperation, and community engagement. This comprehensive strategy is steadily degrading the operational capacity of terrorist and criminal groups,” he also said.
The minister also pointed to major judicial breakthroughs in the fight against terrorism, including the recent convictions secured against perpetrators of the June 2022 terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where scores of worshippers lost their lives.
He noted that the federal government had also commenced one of the largest terrorism prosecution exercises in Nigeria’s history, with hundreds of terrorism suspects currently undergoing trial under the country’s counter-terrorism legal framework.
“Justice is an essential pillar of national security. Beyond military operations, the government is ensuring that those involved in acts of terrorism face the full weight of the law. The ongoing terrorism trials and recent convictions send a clear message that impunity will not prevail,” Idris further said.
The minister also appealed to the media to exercise professionalism and restraint in reporting terrorism-related incidents, noting that terrorists often seek publicity and psychological impact through their actions.
“While the media must continue to report accurately and responsibly, we must be careful not to inadvertently amplify the objectives of terrorists. Responsible journalism can help deny them the publicity they seek while keeping citizens properly informed,” he stated.
He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, support security agencies with credible information, and reject narratives designed to divide communities along ethnic, religious, or political lines.
The minister reiterated that the federal government remained steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and assured citizens that ongoing security operations would continue until terrorism and violent criminality were decisively defeated.
“Nigeria has faced difficult moments before and emerged stronger. We shall overcome this challenge as well. United in purpose and unwavering in resolve, we will ensure that terrorism has no future in Nigeria,” Idris added.
He expressed confidence that with the continued support of citizens and stakeholders, Nigeria would overcome the threat of terrorism and build a safer, more secure future for all.
The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr Binyerem Ukaire; the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid; Director, Defence Information, Gen Samaila Uba; Special Adviser to the President, Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare; Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz; Senior Special Assistant to the President, Public Engagement, Mr Fredrick Nwabufo; Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, among other dignitaries.