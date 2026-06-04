UK to monitor Ekiti, Osun polls as 2027 election countdown begins

The United Kingdom has announced plans to deploy election observers to monitor the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, describing the contests as a crucial test ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, in Abuja, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said the UK was closely watching developments in the country’s democratic process.

According to Montgomery, the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections will be the last off-cycle governorship polls before Nigerians head to the polls for the 2027 general election, making them important indicators of the country’s electoral readiness.

“We will send delegations to observe the elections because these will be the final off-season governorship elections before the general elections next year. We want to see peaceful, credible and successful elections,” the envoy said.

Montgomery stressed that while the UK respects Nigeria’s sovereignty, it has a strong interest in the country’s democratic stability and economic progress, given the longstanding ties between both nations.

He noted that Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, adding that developments in the country often have wider implications across the continent and beyond.

The British diplomat also reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria, saying the success of the country’s democracy remains important to international partners.

“We are investing in Nigeria’s democracy because we believe in its future. We wish Nigeria well as events unfold towards the next general election,” he added.

Responding, APC National Chairman Yilwatda assured the international community that the ruling party would support efforts aimed at ensuring peaceful and credible elections in both states.

He said the APC was focused on issues rather than sentiments and would work to ensure that political activities in Ekiti and Osun do not threaten peace and stability.

“We are very conscious of the need to avoid actions that could destabilise any part of the country. Our focus is to ensure that both states remain peaceful and stable before, during and after the elections,” Yilwatda said.

The APC chairman further argued that Nigeria’s stability is critical not only to Africa but also to global economic and security interests, calling for continued collaboration between Nigeria and its international partners in strengthening democratic institutions.

Yilwatda also highlighted the party’s recent primary elections as evidence of its commitment to internal democracy, noting that less than three per cent of outcomes generated petitions despite the participation of more than 6,000 party members nationwide.

The Ekiti and Osun governorship elections are expected to attract significant local and international attention as political parties intensify preparations ahead of what many observers see as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 general election.