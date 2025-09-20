From Idu Jude, Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mamood Yakub has again stressed the need for 55 percent women’s inclusion while advising the National Assembly to ensure the easy passage of the reserved seat bill.

The INEC Chairman made the call at the Commission’s Headquarters when a delegation from a women’s rights advocacy group visited him under the auspices of The Electoral Hub for a strategic advocacy engagement on advancing women’s political representation in Nigeria.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who described the visit as timely, remarked that the meeting is marking its proximity to the September 15th global International Day of Democracy. He highlighted INEC’s progress on gender inclusivity, noting that 55% of the departments and directorates at INEC’s Abuja headquarters are led by women. Professor Yakubu referenced the establishment of the Gender and Inclusivity Department, the revision of INEC’s Gender Policy, and the regular observance of International Women’s Day since 2024 as key indicators of the Commission’s ongoing inclusivity commitment.

However, he acknowledged that much remains to be done.

He underscored affirmative action anchored in constitutional and legal reforms as the most effective means to achieve gender parity in elective offices. He urged advocates to utilize the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 to secure enforceable legal provisions guaranteeing women’s political representation.

The INEC Chairman reassured the delegation of its steadfast partnership, affirming, “You should continue to count on the Commission’s partnership at all times.”

Speaking earlier, the Director of The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, revealed that the purpose of the advocacy was Fast-track advocacy for the urgent passage and effective implementation of the 2025 Reserved Seats for Women Bill aimed at increasing the number of women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assemblies.

She informed that the visit was also to explore collaborative strategies for increasing women’s participation and representation in elective positions and political party leadership.

She emphasized the need for strengthening the gender and inclusivity initiatives of INEC, for deepening INEC’s partnership with women’s civil society organizations and platforms represented by The Electoral Hub and the Women’s Collective.

She hoped that INEC and women would collaborate on practical strategies, align efforts, and mobilize collective action that ensures that the Reserved Seats Bill moves beyond promise into actionable reality, thus elevating women’s voices in Nigeria’s legislative processes and governance.

The leader of the delegation underscored the critical role of INEC in the implementation of the Reserved Seats Bill. INEC’s responsibilities extend beyond conducting the elections for these Reserved Seats to include creating special constituencies for these Seats across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“There is a need for INEC to be prepared to conduct appropriate voter education to ensure the electorate understands the new processes and the significance of reserved seats in advancing representative democracy.

“This advocacy visit to INEC signals a strengthened commitment by stakeholders, including The Electoral Hub, women’s civil society groups, and INEC, to accelerate the realization of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, transforming it into a catalyst for political empowerment and democratic deepening in Nigeria”, she said.

Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, leader of the Women’s Collective, commended INEC’s openness and warm reception. She highlighted enduring systemic barriers within Nigeria’s political culture. She stressed that not only are women excluded but also persons with disabilities.

Ambassador Toyo described political parties as gatekeepers that confine women to the tokenistic role of a woman leader, limiting their political independence and leadership potential.

She called for urgent reforms to strengthen accountability within political parties, both established and newly registered, to foster genuine inclusivity. Drawing on global experiences, Ambassador Toyo underscored that voluntary quotas, legal mandates, and party reforms are proven tools in advancing women’s political participation and representation worldwide.

Other delegation members, including Professor Jibrin Ibrahim and Adaora Jack, echoed these calls, stressing the need for deliberate institutional and legislative actions to dismantle structural barriers faced by women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the Nigerian democratic process.

