From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on a bill to strip the Vice President, governors and deputy governors of immunity from civil and criminal prosecution.

The House rescinded its decision on the bill, which was passed for second reading, on Wednesday, following a motion by the House leader, Julius Ihonbvere.

However, the sponsor of the bill, Bob Solomon, told Daily Sun that the proposed legislation will be slated for second reading again, during which the general principles will be debated.

Details later…