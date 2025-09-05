From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The deputy chairman, House of Representatives, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Philip Agbese, has said that the 10th House has delivered on its legislative agenda through impactful legislation, oversight and citizen engagement.

Agbese stated this, in a statement reacting to recent article, which insinuated that the 10th Assembly is failing to meet the targets of its four-year Legislative Agenda, launched in June 2023.

The 10th House’s Legislative Agenda is anchored on eight priorities, including strengthening good governance, improving national security, law reform, economic growth, social sector reform, inclusion, open parliament, and environmental sustainability.

However, the lawmaker noted that while the House welcomes public assessment and critical views, it is imperative to set the record straight, stating that the Green chamber has not only met its targets, but has also surpassed them.

According to him, between June 2023 and March 2025, the House introduced over 2,100 bills, passed 198, and secured presidential assent for several critical legislations. In its first session alone, 1,351 bills were introduced and 89 passed—matching records set by previous Assemblies.

He listed key laws passed by House, in the last two years, to include the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act, Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act, Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, Cybercrime (Amendment) Act, Electricity Act (Amendment), National Anthem Act, the Federal Audit Service Bill, the N70,000 national minimum wage bill and the four tax bills amongst others.

The House deputy spokesman added that beyond lawmaking, the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, has promoted inclusivity and transparency in legislature through his Open Parliament project.

Furthermore, he stated that the House leadership is vigorously championing the reserved seat for women bill, which is sponsored by the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

“Speaker Abbas has advanced the Open Parliament initiative, ensuring that every Nigerian has a say in the lawmaking process. His efforts have fostered inclusivity and strengthened public trust in our work

“We continue to act as The People’s House, leveraging bills, motions, and oversight to serve Nigerians diligently. Our performance should be measured not by idealistic benchmarks alone, but by the substantial, real-world progress achieved across all legislative fronts.

” While we remain open to scrutiny, we respectfully affirm that the 10th House of Representatives has not only fulfilled but in many respects exceeded expectations within less than two years,” Agbese said.