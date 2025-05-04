The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise has been fixed.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, the commission advised the public to disregard the message being circulated online claiming that the CVR will resume on May 27, 2025.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who spoke via an X post, said a date had not yet been announced for the resumption of the activities.

Oyekanmi added that such information would be revealed in due course through its verified social media platforms and other official channels.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration, Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the public to disregard the fake, anonymous statement making the rounds, claiming that the CVR and other associated services will resume on 27th May 2025.

“In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, the full details of which will also be shared via our official social media platforms,” he stated.