‘Don’t set Osun on fire’, Oyedotun warns APC

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Former senatorial aspirant for Osun East, Samuel Oyedotun, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against fuelling political violence in Osun State, saying no political ambition is worth the shedding of blood.
Oyedotun’s caution followed shooting incidents reported in parts of the state on Tuesday afternoon. He said the alleged shootings led to heightened tension around areas including Ile-Ife, Owode Ede, Aregbe, Olaiya, Old Garage, and Oke Fia.
In a statement yesterday, Oyedotun, a US-trained mortgage stockbroker and former chairman of the Osun State Water Corporation Board, told politicians to prioritise Osun’s peace over personal interest.
He said the Osun APC should not ‘set the state on fire’ because of ‘inordinate ambition. No political office is worth the blood of any Osun son or daughter.’
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Noting that tolerating violence creates room for gunmen and cultists to thrive, Oyedotun said the shooting spree is a ‘red flag’ that must not be ignored.
The Accord Party chieftain said Osun has made progress under the current administration and urged political actors to protect those gains through peaceful conduct.
He also stressed that elections should be conducted without fear, adding that those responsible for the violence must face the consequences.
He appealed to security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and remain vigilant ahead of the August 15 governorship election.
The APC governorship campaign council, however, dismissed the allegations, stating that the attack was allegedly carried out by a political thug working for the state government.