Dickson: NDC offered Peter Obi opportunity, not political endorsement

Seriake Dickson, National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), claims the party did its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a favour by giving him a platform.

Dickson told Arise Television on Wednesday that the NDC is the vehicle that will send Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, to the Presidential Villa in 2027.

According to him, nobody is doing the NDC any favour by joining it, stressing that he had received some prominent politicians across the country before the coming of Obi and Kwankwaso.

“No one is doing NDC a favour, rather my colleagues and I are doing people a favour by granting our platform to them.

“And that narrative is important. You cannot be supporting Peter Obi and disparaging me, the leader the platform itself. That is nonsensical.

“Before Peter Obi and Kwankwaso came, Nigerians from all walks of life were coming to our party. I received Marafa from Zamfara. I received Binani from Adamawa, and several other people across the country.

“Peter Obi is a cherished member of our party, and on our own we have made him a sole presidential candidate, and that counts for something. Same applies to his running mate, Kwankwaso. We are all working together,” Dickson said.