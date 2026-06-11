Nigeria risks new territorial loss over silence on Cameroonian incursions – Abang

11 June 2026 10:22 am WAT

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Pius Abang, PDP candidate for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency

Pius Abang, PDP candidate for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Pius Abang, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency, has urged the federal, state, and local governments to urgently address the incursion of Cameroonian soldiers into the Danare community in the Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Abang warned that silence on the matter could lead to another major territorial loss for Nigeria. He called on representatives of the area in both the state and national assemblies not to ignore the issue.

Reacting to the incursion, Abang stated that the presence of foreign troops on Nigerian soil threatens national sovereignty and has caused Danare residents to live in fear.

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He compared the situation to the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon 20 years ago. Cross River State, he noted, still suffers from the economic and social fallout of losing its coastal access, fishing communities, and oil-producing status following that boundary adjustment.

Abang warned that another territorial loss through military incursion would betray citizens who have already sacrificed their ancestral land.

The PDP chieftain called on border agencies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Boundary Commission to verify the incursion, engage with Cameroon, and reaffirm Nigeria’s territorial integrity in Danare. He added that early intervention could prevent further escalation.

‘If decisive steps are taken now, it will show that lessons from the loss of Bakassi have been learned, and Nigeria’s territory will no more be lost due to negligence,’ Abang added.

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