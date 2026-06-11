Tinubu poised for bigger North-West victory – Matawalle

From Sola Ojo, Abuja
Minister of State for Defence Bello Muhammad Matawalle has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure an even larger electoral margin in the North-West during the 2027 presidential election, citing the administration’s achievements in security, infrastructure, and economic development.
Matawalle stated that President Tinubu remains politically strong across the region and enjoys growing support due to what he described as the tangible impact of the administration’s policies and programmes.
In a statement issued on his behalf by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, the minister said opposition groups were attempting to undermine the government’s achievements through misinformation and exaggerated claims about insecurity.
According to him, critics of the administration were uncomfortable with the progress being recorded in the fight against insecurity and ongoing development efforts across the country.
‘The opposition is uncomfortable with the progress being made in tackling insecurity and advancing development across the country.
‘Rather than acknowledge the sacrifices of our gallant security personnel and the successes being recorded, they focus on isolated incidents to create a false impression of failure and instability,’ Matawalle said.
He commended members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their commitment and sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, noting that many personnel had paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.
The minister said the Tinubu administration had adopted a more coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to security operations, particularly in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kebbi states, leading to the neutralisation of several bandit leaders and the destruction of criminal hideouts.
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He added that the improved security situation had enabled many residents to return to farming and other economic activities in previously troubled communities.
Matawalle also pointed to progress in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and efforts to address communal and criminal violence in parts of the North-Central region.
Highlighting the achievements of the administration, he said the Renewed Hope Agenda was delivering results in critical sectors, including security, infrastructure, agriculture, social investment, and economic reforms.
He listed several federal government initiatives benefiting Northern Nigeria, such as road construction and rehabilitation projects, support for agricultural value chains, food security programmes, investments in rail and energy infrastructure, and empowerment initiatives for youths and women.
The minister maintained that the administration’s commitment to strengthening security, expanding access to education, supporting local industries, and creating economic opportunities had continued to attract positive responses from citizens across the region.
He expressed optimism that the achievements of the Tinubu administration would translate into electoral support in 2027.
‘The people of the North-West can see the difference. They are experiencing improved security, greater economic opportunities and renewed government attention to their welfare.
‘So no amount of propaganda, blackmail or political manipulation can erase these achievements,’ he said.
The minister, therefore, called on political actors to prioritise national interest and support efforts aimed at consolidating peace, security, and development across the country.